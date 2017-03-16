Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing Into Wall

A 29-year-old Pembroke man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after he crashed into a wall on Fairyland Road in Pembroke.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 12:30am today [March 16th] police and first responders were dispatched to a reported single vehicle motorcycle crash on Fairyland Road in Pembroke, near the junction with Fairyland Lane.

“It appears that the rider, a 29-year-old Pembroke man, was injured after striking a wall.

“He was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment and later arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

“At last check he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for observation.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, Crime, News