Mr. Chicken has expanded into the East End, opening a Mr Chicken Express on Mullett Bay Road in St George’s, offering chicken, fish sandwiches, burgers, kids meals, meat pies, salads and more. The new eatery has apparently been well received by the St George’s community, and is open on Monday to Saturday from 11.00am – 10.00pm, and from 8.00am – 7.00 pm on Sundays.

Read More About

Category: All, Business, Entertainment