One Man Arrested, BPS Investigation Continues
Police said they are aware of a second video circulating via social media showing another assault in the Court Street area, and confirmed that one man has been arrested and inquiries regarding both incidents continue.
Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge said, “Police have now been made aware of a second video circulating via social media showing another assault in the Court Street, Pembroke area and are actively seeking the suspects involved in both videos.
“Members of the public should be assured that these incidents are being taken seriously and the anti-social behaviour displayed will not be tolerated.
“Anyone committing offences in such videos can expect to be arrested and placed before the courts in due course.
“So far, one man has been arrested and inquiries regarding both incidents continue – with a reminder not to further circulate the videos, as such actions may compromise any potential court proceedings.
“Anyone with relevant information regarding these assaults is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the confidential and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”
Ah, Court Street... Let us all go there and embrace brotherly love.
Government and Corporation do not need to do a damn thing in North Hamilton. The residents and property owners have to make a stand against this s@#t. If they do they will see their property values, their profits and their quality of life increase. Stop turning a blind eye and shunning the police, you people have a gold mine in back of town but everyone is afraid to go there fix it and we will come.