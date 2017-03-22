One Man Arrested, BPS Investigation Continues

Police said they are aware of a second video circulating via social media showing another assault in the Court Street area, and confirmed that one man has been arrested and inquiries regarding both incidents continue.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge said, “Police have now been made aware of a second video circulating via social media showing another assault in the Court Street, Pembroke area and are actively seeking the suspects involved in both videos.

“Members of the public should be assured that these incidents are being taken seriously and the anti-social behaviour displayed will not be tolerated.

“Anyone committing offences in such videos can expect to be arrested and placed before the courts in due course.

“So far, one man has been arrested and inquiries regarding both incidents continue – with a reminder not to further circulate the videos, as such actions may compromise any potential court proceedings.

“Anyone with relevant information regarding these assaults is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the confidential and anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

