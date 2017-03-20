Oneko Lowe To Join New York Cosmos B Team

March 20, 2017 | 2 Comments

During the halftime break of the Bermuda Select vs New York Cosmos exhibition match at the National Sports Center, Oneko Lowe was announced as the player the New York Cosmos selected to join their B team.

Oneko Lowe Bermuda March 19 2017

The New York Cosmos — who are in Bermuda for pre-season training — hosted a combine in Bermuda, where they selected Mr Lowe, and offered him a contract to play with their B-team in New York.

Mr Lowe was a member of Bermuda’s team for the recent CONCACAF U20 Championships in Costa Rica, where he scored in the match versus the host nation.

  1. Mark Orchard says:
    March 20, 2017

    Congratulations Mr Lowe. And he was one of more vibrant Bermuda players on the pitch yesterday vs Cosmos, in my opinion.

  2. who cares most says:
    March 20, 2017

    Congrats to you young man.
    Make your parents and Bermuda proud of you.
    Wish you all the Best in your future
    Pay attention learn and most importantly have fun in the game

