Photos: Crashed Truck Removed From Water

After crashing over an embankment five weeks ago, the truck has now been moved from its position in the water in the Abbot’s Crescent, Hamilton parish area, with the vehicle seen sitting on a barge this morning.

Photo of the truck prior to its removal:

The truck crashed quite a distance over the embankment, with the police previously confirming that 41-year-old man was attempting to start the truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over.

Photos of the truck this morning:

Category: Accidents and fires, Accidents/Fires, All, News, Photos