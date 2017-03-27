Photos: Crashed Truck Removed From Water

March 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

After crashing over an embankment five weeks ago, the truck has now been moved from its position in the water in the Abbot’s Crescent, Hamilton parish area, with the vehicle seen sitting on a barge this morning.

Photo of the truck prior to its removal:

Truck overboard Bermuda March 21 2017 (3)

The truck crashed quite a distance over the embankment, with the police previously confirming that 41-year-old man was attempting to start the truck when it rolled down a driveway and crashed over.

Photos of the truck this morning:

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (3)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (4)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (5)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (7)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (8)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (9)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (10)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (11)

truck on barge Bermuda March 27 2017 (12)

  1. Kim Smith says:
    March 27, 2017

    Very glad to see this item actioned!

