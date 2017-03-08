Photos: Delray Rawlins Visits Young Cricketers

March 8, 2017 | 1 Comment

This week the Tokio Millennium Re Pee Wee cricketers were extremely excited to have Delray Rawlins stop by and assist the coaches.

The Bermudian cricketer has just returned home from a tour of India where he was a star player for the England u19 team, and in addition to helping the coaches, Rawlins took the time to post for photos with the children.

The parents also had a great time learning some skills and drills and got some much needed practice in preparation for the Pee Wee vs Parents game on the 18th March.

Pee Wee Cricket Bermuda March 2017 (1)

Pee Wee Cricket Bermuda March 2017 (2)

Pee Wee Cricket Bermuda March 2017 (3)

Pee Wee Cricket Bermuda March 2017 (4)

Pee Wee Cricket Bermuda March 2017 (5)

17190781_1489108504464555_6648614154428346941_n

17156026_1489108207797918_5525340965953578356_n 17201191_1489113124464093_7898730985602887933_n

Comments (1)

  1. PBanks says:
    March 8, 2017

    Good stuff. I'm sure the youngsters enjoyed the visit. Well done on lending your hand to the programme Delray.

