Photos: Delray Rawlins Visits Young Cricketers
This week the Tokio Millennium Re Pee Wee cricketers were extremely excited to have Delray Rawlins stop by and assist the coaches.
The Bermudian cricketer has just returned home from a tour of India where he was a star player for the England u19 team, and in addition to helping the coaches, Rawlins took the time to post for photos with the children.
The parents also had a great time learning some skills and drills and got some much needed practice in preparation for the Pee Wee vs Parents game on the 18th March.
Good stuff. I'm sure the youngsters enjoyed the visit. Well done on lending your hand to the programme Delray.