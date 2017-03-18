Driver Injured In Collision On Middle Road
Emergency services responded to a collision on Middle Road in Paget at approximately 2.15pm this afternoon [March 18] involving a car.
Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel tended to the injured driver before she was transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The roadway was temporarily blocked and traffic was diverted away from the location while emergency services were on scene and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
Remember...A head on collision means if a car is at 50kph,and the other vehicle is at fifty...At point of impact it is 100kph! Or 62.137 mph.