Photos: Earl Of Wessex Visits CedarBridge

His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex has arrived in Bermuda and is currently embarking on several community engagements throughout the Island as part The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award [Bermuda].

HRH Prince Edward, who arrived last evening [March 2], is visiting Bermuda from March 3- 5.

Earlier today, The Earl of Wessex visited CedarBridge Academy and Mount St. Agnes respectively to conduct Duke of Edinburgh Awards presentations, Long Service Awards acknowledgements and plaque unveilings.

During today’s school visits HRH Prince Edward was accompanied by Governor John Rankin.

Among the highlights at CedarBridge Academy were the presentation of Long Service Awards to Mr. Christopher Swan, Deputy Principal and Ms Melanie Burrows, Year Head and Science Teacher.

At Mount St. Agnes, in addition to the presentation of student awards and a Long Service Award to Ms Charlene White, Award Leader – the Earl also commemorated the 127th Birthday of Mount St. Agnes.

Other Duke of Edinburgh related activities during HRH Prince Edward’s visit to Bermuda include the presentation of Gold Awards, attending a Gala event and a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Church Service. He will also have an opportunity to see the America’s Cup facilities in Royal Naval Dockyard.

Category: All, News, Photos