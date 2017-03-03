Photos: Earl Of Wessex Visits Two Schools

The Earl of Wessex — the youngest child of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh — who is on the island until March 5, spent Friday morning [March 3] visiting students at CedarBridge Academy and Mount Saint Agnes Academy.

This is a working visit on behalf of Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award [DofE] Bermuda, and His Royal Highness met with DofE participants from the two schools along with The Berkeley Institute Award participants who also attended the ceremony at CedarBridge.

At the CedarBridge ceremony, the opening prayer was delivered by Head Boy Isaiah Todd, and words of welcome by Head Girl Viaire Robinson. Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex spoke to the student body before signing the school guest book and unveiling a commemorative plaque.



















































































































































His Royal Highness’ visit to Mount Saint Agnes took place on the occasion of the Roman Catholic school’s 127th anniversary.

Principal Mrs. Sue Moench welcomed Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and opened the ceremony as the school auditorium which was awash in a sea of Bermuda flags.

After the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, Miss Kenyari Ingham, President of the MSA Student Council, alongside kindergarten students, Alahno Basden and Briana Almeida, presented the Earl of Wessex with a special cake marking the visit and the school’s 127th Anniversary.

A Government House spokesperson previously said, “During his time in Bermuda, His Royal Highness will visit schools, present Gold Awards and attend a Gala event as well as a 50th Anniversary Church Service all involving The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Bermuda.

“He will also have an opportunity to see the America’s Cup facilities in Royal Naval Dockyard.

The Award is one of Bermuda’s leading youth development programmes and is available to everyone between the ages of 14 – 25 who wish to participate. Contact organisers for additional participant information, volunteer positions and sponsorship opportunities via www.theaward.bm.

