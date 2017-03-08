Photos: International Women’s Day Celebrations

Crowds of people gathered in Hamilton today [March 8], as Bermuda celebrated International Women’s Day, which is taking place this year under the theme of “Be Bold for Change.”

The event was organized by the Bermuda Women’s Day Committee and Ernst & Young, and got underway at City Hall and continued with a march through Hamilton.

Bermuda joins nations around the globe in marking today as International Women’s Day, with the international organisers noting that the :World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap won’t close entirely until 2186,” adding that “this is too long to wait.”

“Each one of us – with women, men and non-binary people joining forces – can be a leader within our own spheres of influence by taking bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity,” they said.

“Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos