Photos: International Women’s Day Celebrations
Crowds of people gathered in Hamilton today [March 8], as Bermuda celebrated International Women’s Day, which is taking place this year under the theme of “Be Bold for Change.”
The event was organized by the Bermuda Women’s Day Committee and Ernst & Young, and got underway at City Hall and continued with a march through Hamilton.
Bermuda joins nations around the globe in marking today as International Women’s Day, with the international organisers noting that the :World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap won’t close entirely until 2186,” adding that “this is too long to wait.”
“Each one of us – with women, men and non-binary people joining forces – can be a leader within our own spheres of influence by taking bold pragmatic action to accelerate gender parity,” they said.
“Through purposeful collaboration, we can help women advance and unleash the limitless potential offered to economies the world over.”
Women deserve it, but would be nice to see diversity when it comes to Civil protest.
Two Bermudas.
This one is for all my sisters,
Keeping it real, and showing all the brothers how you feel,
I rate you and appreciate you, you mean the world to me,
This one is for all my sisters, even though things dread,
You never let it stress your head, 'cause your fearless and your focused and you're free.
It's really hard on the woman of today, cause the system's set a way,
and it seems like positivity don't pay, but despite the negative,
Woman you give us inspiration in the way that we should live...