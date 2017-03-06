Photos: SPCA Hosts ‘Paws To The Park’
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] hosted their 21st annual ‘Paws to the Park’ yesterday [March 5th], with the event starting and finishing at St. Paul’s Church in Paget. The event was a success, despite the chilly weather, with both the four legged and two legged braving the elements and walking to help the animals in need at the Bermuda SPCA.
.
Click to enlarge photos:
How lovely to see our 4-legged friends getting to interact with others and being made to feel welcome. It's a shame that this is such a novelty.