Photos: SPCA Hosts ‘Paws To The Park’

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] hosted their 21st annual ‘Paws to the Park’ yesterday [March 5th], with the event starting and finishing at St. Paul’s Church in Paget. The event was a success, despite the chilly weather, with both the four legged and two legged braving the elements and walking to help the animals in need at the Bermuda SPCA.















































