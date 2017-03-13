Photos: ‘Pirates’ Make People ‘Walk The Plank’

March 13, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Pirates of Bermuda took people “hostage” yesterday [March 12] forcing them to ‘walk the plank’ into chilly waters of Hamilton Harbour — but all in the name of a good cause. Organised by the Bermuda Sloop Foundation as part of its fundraising for the Spirit of Bermuda sail training programmes, friends and family can choose to donate towards a hostage’s ransom — or towards him/her having to ‘walk the plank’ into the waters of the Hamilton Harbour. You can watch a 1-hour video replay here, and view a photo gallery below.


Comments (1)

  1. Toodle-oo says:
    March 13, 2017

    Everyone who participates in this great and very worthwhile event deserves a lot of credit . That water isn't exactly warm at this time of the year .
    But still , it's just too funny to see the Bishop of Bermuda taking part . And playing it up well !

