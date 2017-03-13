Photos: ‘Pirates’ Make People ‘Walk The Plank’

The Pirates of Bermuda took people “hostage” yesterday [March 12] forcing them to ‘walk the plank’ into chilly waters of Hamilton Harbour — but all in the name of a good cause. Organised by the Bermuda Sloop Foundation as part of its fundraising for the Spirit of Bermuda sail training programmes, friends and family can choose to donate towards a hostage’s ransom — or towards him/her having to ‘walk the plank’ into the waters of the Hamilton Harbour. You can watch a 1-hour video replay here, and view a photo gallery below.

























































































































































































































































































































