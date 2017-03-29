Photos & Video: Pie Factory Grand Opening

The Pie Factory celebrated their official grand opening at their Parliament Street location today [March 29], marking their first year at the new location.

Owner Sonia Furbert said, “We have worked for over 20 years to run The Pie Factory and it is an honor to be able to offer our loyal patrons the same food and service they have grown to love over the years in our new central location.”

Originally established in 1995 on Berkeley Road in Pembroke by Sheila and Maurice Furbert, the business is celebrating its first year at its new location, inviting patrons to reacquaint themselves with old favorites, while getting to know the newer additions to the menu.

The Pie Factory is introducing “Build Your Own Burger”, featuring homemade hamburgers, and other menu additions include curry chicken, fish and mussel, brown stew beef, lamb and chicken pies.





































The Pie Factory also features a new Caribbean Food Court, headed by chef Jerome Thomas, serving island favorites such as rice and peas, callaloo, plantain, oxtails and jerk chicken.

Ms. Furbert said, “We are thrilled to welcome both original and new patrons to the Pie Factory family and to be able to expand the menu we offer.”

