Photos: Work Continues At Horseshoe Bay

Work continues to take place at Horseshoe Bay Beach, with the aim of “improving the user experience” and “increasing the ease of transport and accessibility” at the popular south shore beach.

The work is scheduled to include the construction of a new timber pedestrian boardwalk; the repositioning of existing asphalt roadway; new bus, shuttle/mini-bus & taxi drop-off zones and car & bike parking; the removal of invasive species of plants & trees and more.

According to Public Works Minister Craig Cannonier, the work was 21% complete as of February 15th.

“Vehicle access to the main entrance will be restricted until the completion of works, which is scheduled for May 1, 2017. Once the work is completed, access through the main entrance will be restored,” the Government previously said.





































Click to enlarge photos:

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos