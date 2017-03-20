Photos: Premier’s Youth Fitness Programme

Premier Michael Dunkley recently visited West Pembroke and Francis Patton primary schools respectively as part of the Premier’s Youth Fitness Programme.

The Premier was joined by Health & Seniors Minister Jeanne Atherden and Education Minister Cole Simmons for the West Pembroke visit. To date, since the programme began, the Premier has attended seven schools.

This Friday [March 24], the Premier will visit Somerset Primary to highlight the youth fitness initiative which aims to provide Bermuda’s children with a means to improve their health and wellness in a fun, but structured manner.

During the school visits Premier Dunkley and the programme’s coordinator, Marie Beach Johnson discussed with the students the importance engaging in a healthy and active lifestyle.

“The public will recall that last September, as part of a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education and the Department of Health, Premier Dunkley joined representatives from the Ministries of Health and Seniors and Education to officially launch the Premier’s Youth Fitness Programme, under the Premier’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition,” a spokesperson said.

