PLP Ask For Explanation For ‘Repeated Delays’

Mr Simmons said, “With tourism jobs dropping by 2.9% last year and job growth only being seen in non-Bermudian jobs, it is critical that the hotel project at St. George’s come online to give jobs, opportunities and hope to the many Bermudians that are out of work, looking for opportunities and losing hope.

“Since the announcement of the St. George’s Project, we have had several ground breaking dates announced with great fanfare, yet each date has passed with no explanation and no apology from the One Bermuda Alliance.

“With numerous references to the St. George’s project in the OBA’s Budget Statement it is timely and appropriate that the current projected date for breaking ground be announced and an explanation provided for the repeated delays.”

