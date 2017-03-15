PLP Host “Jobs Summit” Town Hall Event

The PLP thanked the public for supporting their “Jobs Summit 2017: Diversity, Inclusion and Opportunity” Town Hall that was held on Tuesday evening at the Warwick Workman’s Club.

“The panel consisting of Myra Virgil, Barclay Simmons, Cordell Riley and Shadow Minister for Environment and Workforce Development Diallo Rabain spoke on Job Creation, Social Enterprises, Reforming Workforce Development and other subjects relating to getting Bermudians back to work,” the PLP said.

Deputy PLP Leader Walter Roban remarked, “With Bermudian jobs continuing to be lost while jobs for non-Bermudians are the only category experiencing growth, it is clear that Bermudians are looking for ideas and solutions that will get our people back to work, build more businesses and create a more inclusive Bermuda.”

“These series of town halls hosted by the PLP serve to highlight our Vision 2025 for Jobs and Growth while tapping into the expertise and intellect of the wider community to highlight the ways we can improve the lives of average Bermudians.

“We appreciate the presentations made by each our panelists and the public can be assured that the PLP will be hosting more events of this nature in the future.”

Read More About

Category: All