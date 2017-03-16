PLP: ‘Local Entertainers Require Better Support’

The PLP said they “stood strong for local entertainers and through a Motion led by MP Walton Brown have forced the Government to reassess and potentially backpedal from several immigration policies put in place by former Immigration Minister Michael Fahy.”

Shadow Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown said, “From talking to the Bermuda’s Entertainers Union, it is clear that the policies introduced by Minister Fahy and the OBA have hurt our local entertainers, cost them opportunities and seriously damaged confidence in the OBA’s commitment to putting Bermudian entertainers first when it comes to jobs and opportunities,”

“Our Motion was brought forward in response to their calls for change and through the Parliamentary process we were able to get the OBA to concede that our entertainers require better support, better protection and a better commitment to ensuring that every capable, qualified Bermudian entertainer has the opportunity to earn a living in the country of their birth.”

“The original motion was:

“WHEREAS Bermuda’s entertainers are a critically important part of our history, culture and tourism fabric; and whereas there is an abundance of locally available, exceptionally talented musicians, singers, and other performance and visual artists; BE IT RESOLVED that this Honourable House rejects the Government’s revised immigration policy which marginalises Bermudian entertainers and limits their opportunities.”

“The motion was revised to call on Government to revisit these policies with a clear view to strengthen opportunities for local entertainers. This motion was passed unanimously by Parliament despite vocal opposition from several OBA MPs,” the PLP said.

Category: All, Entertainment