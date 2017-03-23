PLP: ‘Programs Should Have Started Long Ago’

With only two months until the America’s Cup, the PLP “encourages entrepreneurs to take advantage of this last minute program, if you can,” Shadow Tourism Minister Jamahl Simmons said, adding that “planning and programs like this should have started long ago to ensure benefits are spread widely.”

Mr Simmons did not refer to a specific program, however earlier today the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation [BEDC] announced it has allocated $300,000 in funds for small, short-term loans – $2,000 to $20,000 – to facilitate local business opportunities developing or expanding as a result of the America’s Cup being held in Bermuda between May and June 2017.

Mr. Simmons said, “Since the announcement of the America’s Cup, the PLP have called for greater inclusion, opportunity and diversity when it comes to jobs and opportunities surrounding this event which will cost taxpayers over $100 million.

“After years of virtually ignoring this call, at the eleventh hour we are now witnessing a mad scramble by the OBA to add diversity and inclusion to a mix that previously seemed concentrated within mostly the legacy businesses and traditional elite interests.

“Oh what a difference an election year makes,” Mr Simmons added.

“With only two months until the AC and with Bermudian jobs continuing to disappear under the OBA, the PLP encourages entrepreneurs to take advantage of this last minute program, if you can.

“It is the PLP’s view, however, that planning and programs like this should have started long ago to ensure benefits are spread widely.

“There have been and remain many lessons to be learned from the OBA’s management of the America’s Cup, not the least of which is that any event funded with tax dollars must begin at a place of inclusion and diversity.

“For any similar project in the future, the PLP will ensure that entrepreneurs and business development are the first thought and not the afterthought.”

