PLP: ‘Beyond Prosecution, Into Persecution’

The PLP “finds the actions taken by the DPP and BPS to issue multiple summons last night charging peaceful protesters with criminal charges to be provocative and unwise,” the PLP said this evening.

Summonses Served

The BIU confirmed this morning that “that several members of the BIU have received summonses from Magistrate’s Court during the last 24 hours.”

Unofficial suggestions indicate at least 10 people may have been served, and the summonses are said to be in relation to the protest on December 2, 2016.

While we do not have official confirmation at this time, Bernews has received unofficial suggestions that at least one of the summonses may be for preventing “entry into the House of Assembly grounds, an act calculated to interfere with the free exercise” of someone in their “duties or authority of this office as Minister,” which is “contrary to Section 97[b] of the Criminal Code.”

PLP: “Provocative And Unwise”

A PLP spokesperson said, “The Progressive Labour Party finds the actions taken by the DPP and BPS to issue multiple summons last night charging peaceful protesters with criminal charges to be provocative and unwise.

Shadow Attorney General Michael Scott: “Reckless Ill-Advised Prosecutions”

Shadow Attorney General and Minister of Justice Michael Scott comments, “We cannot condone the Government’s continued use of the criminal justice system as a political tool as the majority of citizens now believe these reckless ill-advised prosecutions to be.

“Charging protesters who suffered violence during this highly politically-charged incident treats victims as offenders and seeks to criminalise ordinary citizens who were taken unawares by a wholly unwarranted show of police force on that dreadful day; police force that Premier Dunkley himself called ‘violence against our citizens’. The charging of these summons the day prior to the release of the Peer Review raises considerable questions.

“It is completely unacceptable that the Opposition Leader, a position enshrined in our constitution, received a copy of the Peer Review Report after it had been supplied to the media. This disrespected the position of a man who was among the first to support an independent review. As a result, the Opposition’s ability to respond in detail is hindered.

“However, we note that there is no mention of communication between the police and members of the Government, a question deserving an answer and which a full, independent Commission of Inquiry, which the PLP has repeatedly requested, would produce. It is clear our concerns that this type of review would fall short have been realised.”

Shadow Minister Walter Roban: “Goes Beyond Prosecution, Into Persecution”

Acting Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of National Security Walter Roban adds, “On 2nd December 2016, our grandmothers and grandfathers, our aunts and uncles, our friends and neighbours were pushed, shoved to the ground and pepper sprayed.

“These victims were everyday Bermudians who were simply standing up for transparency in the airport deal. They were everyday Bermudians who had had enough of OBA deception, OBA broken promises and OBA anti-Bermudian policies.

“While Bermudians who took a stand against the OBA will be dragged before the courts and possibly fined and jailed, it seems that Bermudians will be left in the dark as to the involvement of the OBA in the violence they suffered.

“The PLP considers this decision to prosecute as an obviously provocative step as one that goes beyond prosecution, into persecution.”

