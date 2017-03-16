PLP: ‘We Have Minority Government At Helm’
The news that “yet another OBA MP has resigned“ is a “signal that the leadership of Michael Dunkley is directionless, ineffective and weak,” and it “should be jarring to all Bermudians that we now, for the first time ever, have a minority government at the helm,” the PLP said this afternoon.
Mark Pettingill Resigns
Mark Pettingill announced today that has resigned from the OBA, and intends to sit as an Independent in Parliament until the next General Election, when he said he “will likely resign from politics.”
Mr. Pettingill said, “I find myself in a position of ongoing professional legal conflict with the Government on various existing litigation and potential matters that my law firm has been approached about having conduct over.
“Furthermore, I have unfortunately found myself diametrically and philosophically opposed to the Government’s position or approach on numerous issues in endeavoring to move Bermuda forward.
“I respect that the Premier and the Cabinet take a different view. In the interest of the country, I sincerely wish the Government every success for the remainder of their tenure in office recognizing that they have in fact accomplished many positive things for the Island.
“I have no doubt the Government will have my support on any number of pending legislative matters,” he said.
Premier Calls It “A Disappointing Development”
Premier Michael Dunkley said, “Mr. Pettingill’s resignation is a disappointing development for a Government that has been making steady progress on big problems facing the people of Bermuda.
“While he explained that he found himself in ‘ongoing professional legal conflict with the Government’ on various matters involving his law firm, I also note his statement that the Government ‘will have my support on any number of pending legislative matters.’
“I therefore look forward to continuing to work with MP Pettingill on the important matters facing Bermuda – as well as the other independent MP, Mr. Shawn Crockwell – and thank Mr. Pettingill for his service to the OBA.”
OBA Now Hold 17 Seats Of 36
The OBA won the 2012 General Election with 19 seats to the PLP’s 17, and with Mr Pettingill’s resignation from the party following after Shawn Crockwell’s, it now means the OBA holds 17 seats, with both Mr Crockwell and Mr Pettingill sitting as Independents.
PLP: “We Now, For The First Time Ever, Have A Minority Government”
The PLP said, “The news that yet another OBA MP, Mark Pettingill, has found it necessary to resign from the Party he helped found to sit as an Independent, calls into question the direction of the country and is yet another signal that the leadership of Michael Dunkley is directionless, ineffective and weak.
“It should be jarring to all Bermudians that we now, for the first time ever, have a minority government at the helm, and that the OBA cannot secure the passage of any legislation without the assistance of the Independent or Opposition members.
“On the anniversary of the day MP Shawn Crockwell resigned from Cabinet over the government’s mishandling of immigration, this is yet another sign that it is time for the Premier to either resign or go to the country and seek a mandate from the people through a general election.”
Wow, who woulda thunk it?
Premier Dunkley must not know his bleep from his elbow right now. His fate could very easily hang in the hands of Shawn Crockwell and Mark pettingill. Will there be a motion of no confidence? If so, and if those 2 vote with the PLP, he will be a goner. Even if not, there must be internal discussions going on as to his future as leader. he has presided over the resignations of 2 Members and also is responsible for the selection of Senator Ball who's behavior is now in question.
Many questions to be answered, and many decisions to be made.
the PLP are absolutely trying to manipulate in this article. MP feels going forward that his business could have a conflict of interest so it stepping out of the OBA.
What this rubbish PLP press release does is attempt to manipulate people...it is absolutely SICK and WRONG. Yet another reason not to trust the PLP. Their silence on the findings of the COI is disgusting too !
Very disappointing news indeed. However. There is an election upcoming. I have no doubt that the OBA will field a winning team!
The progress of the OBA is excellent. We won the last election (Flat Broke). We are balancing our books, correcting the errs of years of financial 'issues'
Bermuda is on the right track. Just takes a little time.
I have no choice but to agree with the PLP on this. It does show no confidence in the premier or the ruiling govt. OBA are finished...