Police Investigate Burglary at Paget Primary

During the weekend a culprit[s] gained entry into one of Paget Primary’s classrooms and defaced school property, the police confirmed today.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:30am Monday, March 13th police officers attended a reported burglary at Paget Primary school.

“It appears that sometime during the weekend an unknown culprit or culprits gained entry into one of the schoolâ€™s classrooms and defaced school property.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

