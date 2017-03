Police Investigate Burglary at Paget Primary

During the weekend a culprit[s] gained entry into one of Paget Primary’s classrooms and defaced school property, the police confirmed today.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:30am Monday, March 13th police officers attended a reported burglary at Paget Primary school.

“It appears that sometime during the weekend an unknown culprit or culprits gained entry into one of the school’s classrooms and defaced school property.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

