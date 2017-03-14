Police Investigate Burglary at Paget Primary
During the weekend a culprit[s] gained entry into one of Paget Primary’s classrooms and defaced school property, the police confirmed today.
A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:30am Monday, March 13th police officers attended a reported burglary at Paget Primary school.
“It appears that sometime during the weekend an unknown culprit or culprits gained entry into one of the schoolâ€™s classrooms and defaced school property.
“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”
Schools are very large properties, a section can be broken into, if it is not visible to the general public. To put alarms through-out would be quite costly, thus specific areas will be made fairly secure by certain measures. Unfortunately its the students that suffer when vandals strike, turning over desks, chairs,lab equipment etc. Hope the culprits pay a serious price.