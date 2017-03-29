Get Counted! Census Deadline This Friday

In an effort to get as many people as possible counted for Census 2016 before Friday’s deadline, Census teams are targeting certain neighbourhoods around Bermuda.

All residents of all nationalities are required to complete a Census questionnaire, and if you have not completed a questionnaire, please email stastistics@gov.bm, or call 297-7761, or visit the Department of Statistics at 48 Cedar Avenue. The office is open late until 8:15 pm all this week.

