Restaurant Weeks People’s Choice Winners

The winners of the People’s Choice Awards for Bermuda Restaurant Weeks 2017 have been awarded prizes for dazzling diners with their Bermuda-inspired cuisine.

Lost in the Triangle [LITT] took the People’s Choice Award for lunch and Red Steakhouse came out on top in the jam-packed dinner category. Diners voted for their favourite Bermuda-inspired menus online during Restaurant Weeks from January 12 to February 2.

Fifty local restaurants participated in the Bermuda Tourism Authority culinary promotion, 32 offered Bermuda-inspired menus, making them eligible for a People’s Choice Award.

LITT’s lunch menu included a codfish balls appetizer and a Bermuda fish sandwich entree.

At Red the Bermuda-inspired dinner menu included roast filet mignon and grilled hanger steak with goat cheese and sweet potato pave, baby vegetables, smoked paprika, and roast garlic hollandaise.

Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Product & Experiences Development Officer Pat Phillip-Fairn presents the 2017 Bermuda Restaurant Weeks People’s Choice Award to Delvin Bean, owner of LITT and Chad Mitchell, head chef at Red Steakhouse



