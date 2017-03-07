Seven Overseas Hockey Teams To Visit Bermuda

Bermuda is set to host seven more US hockey teams over the coming months, with the teams set to use the hockey facilities at the National Sports Centre for their pre-season training and preparations.

The National Sports Centre recently hosted a visit by the ladies’ hockey team from Alvernia University, which stayed for a week.

Now three more US teams, Mount Abraham Union, Sound Shore Tigers and Staples High School, have confirmed a visit to play a mini-tournament which will include the Bermuda National team, who are in training over the summer for the CAC 2017 Games.



On top of that, other US teams have also confirmed visits: Susquehanna University, in Philadelphia, has confirmed a visit from August 6 to August 10; Rochester University, New York state, will bring a team from August 10 to August 15; Worcester Polytechnic Institute, MA, will visit from August 14 to August 18 and Ship Shippensburg University, PA, will come to Bermuda from August 17 to 21.

Alvernia with the Bermuda National Squad when they played at the NSC recently

They will all use the hockey facilities at the National Sports Centre for their pre-season training and preparations.

The visit by Alvernia was arranged in conjunction with ZAG Sports USA, which has been working with Grainne Richmond, who lives in Bermuda, to bring teams to the Island.

Mrs Richmond said: “The number of hockey teams coming this year has nearly doubled from our annual average. I personally was surprised with the 100 percent increase this year – but delighted.

“This increase is no doubt as a result of the work of ZAG USA, the National Sports Centre and the Bermuda Tourism Authority all working together.

“The increased exposure Bermuda is currently getting in the US with hosting the America’s Cup has also helped this influx of sports tourists to our island.”

Sean Tucker, the chairman of the NSC, said he was delighted that so many teams had chosen Bermuda and the National Sports Centre.

“From Olympic-class swimmers with Indiana University who trained at our swimming pool, to hockey teams using our facilities, we have been privileged to have seen so many top-class sports people,” said Mr Tucker.

“It is a real vote of confidence in our facilities and the NSC staff who do such a good job accommodating everyone.”

