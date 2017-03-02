Six Employees Made Redundant At PartnerRe
Six employees have been made redundant in the Bermuda offices of PartnerRe, with the company saying it was a “very tough decision to make” and is a “result of a reorganization of PartnerRe’s Finance function.”
A spokesperson from PartnerRe told Bernews, “We can confirm that six jobs have been made redundant in Bermuda, of a total of 16 positions that have been made redundant worldwide.
“This is as a result of a reorganization of PartnerRe’s Finance function – moving away from a geographical structure to a more global structure with the creation of a Global Financial Operations team, based predominantly in Dublin.
“This was a very tough decision to make; all six employees have been invited to apply for jobs in Dublin. If they choose not to, we will do everything we can to support them in finding new positions here on the Island. “
“All six employees are Bermudians or spouses of Bermudians. PartnerRe currently employs 57 employees in Bermuda office of whom 82% are Bermudians, spouses of Bermudians or PRC holders.”
S**** happens.
Get used to it.
Pick up, dust off and ask for help.|
Shalom.
DUBLIN is great - go there. Brilliant people..... seriously Bermy's go to Dublin.....You won't regret it.
Hopefully the new services taxes in the budget will put a stop to this.
More than likely this is just the icing on the cake. Government raises payroll taxes and they will send you to Dublin. You don't like it, find your own job. This is just the start and, in my opinion, a direct hit back at the Government as a result of this new budget.
We are treading on THIN ICE, Bermuda!
First victims of the new payroll tax hike and gst
Hmmm I thought the PLP were the evil ones.
I thought the OBA were to put a stop to any job losses and job migrations out of Bermuda. But here we are 4 years into the OBA term and there are still job losses.
Maybe it wasn't "ALL THE PLPS fault after all".