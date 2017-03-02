Six Employees Made Redundant At PartnerRe

Six employees have been made redundant in the Bermuda offices of PartnerRe, with the company saying it was a “very tough decision to make” and is a “result of a reorganization of PartnerRe’s Finance function.”

A spokesperson from PartnerRe told Bernews, “We can confirm that six jobs have been made redundant in Bermuda, of a total of 16 positions that have been made redundant worldwide.

“This is as a result of a reorganization of PartnerRe’s Finance function – moving away from a geographical structure to a more global structure with the creation of a Global Financial Operations team, based predominantly in Dublin.

“This was a very tough decision to make; all six employees have been invited to apply for jobs in Dublin. If they choose not to, we will do everything we can to support them in finding new positions here on the Island. “

“All six employees are Bermudians or spouses of Bermudians. PartnerRe currently employs 57 employees in Bermuda office of whom 82% are Bermudians, spouses of Bermudians or PRC holders.”

