SPCA To Host Paws To The Park On Sunday

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] will be hosting the 21st annual charity walk Paws to the Park on Sunday, March 5th. at St. Paul’s Church in Paget.

The event poster said, “Walk start and finishes at St. Paul’s and is primarily on the railway trail 1 or 2.5 mile walk. Dogs optional! All dogs attending must be current on vaccinations. No un-vaccinated puppies may attend. [For their safety]

“Don’t miss all the exciting attractions and free giveaways we have for you and your pooch! The Purina Photo Booth, Bake stall, Lots of freebies, goody bags and much more!”

Registration cost for $35 per participant, to register visit www.spca.bm

