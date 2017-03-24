295-Ft Superyacht “Nero” Visits The East End

The 295-foot superyacht ‘Nero’ is currently visiting St. George’s, with the luxury vessel boasting six cabins, a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gymnasium, and zero speed stabilisers.

The superyacht charters for 475,000 EUR [approximately $513,000 BD] per week during the summer and 475,000 USD per week during the winter.

The charter company’s website says, “Designed and built to exacting standards, the breathtaking NERO has the authentic charm and elegance of the glamorous 1920′s, complete with the state-of-the-art technology of a modern world class superyacht.”

