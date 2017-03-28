Superyacht Program For The America’s Cup

The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition, and the event will also play host to a gatherings of superyachts, which will add to the sheer spectacle of the America’s Cup.

Superyachts are a very important part of the America’s Cup and, reflecting the high value of their role in the events that will take place in Bermuda in May and June, a dedicated America’s Cup Superyacht Program was created by the America’s Cup Event Authority [ACEA], in conjunction with BWA Yachting.

BWA Yachting played a central role in the America’s Cup Superyacht Program at the 34th America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013. Their knowledge, expertise, and the trust the superyacht community has in BWA Yachting made them the perfect partners for the America’s Cup Superyacht Program in Bermuda in 2017.

Sam Hollis, COO of the ACEA, explains, “We have made great efforts to engage the global superyacht community and we are looking forward to showcasing some of the world’s biggest and most beautiful superyachts at the heart of our event.

“We are offering incredible access for owners, including front row viewing of the race course, premium berthing at America’s Cup Village and experiences and opportunities that, really, money can’t buy.

“We are aiming to exceed their expectations, which of course is a hard objective to achieve, but with the hard work and dedication of all our partners I am confident that we will do just that. We are sure that this will be another aspect of the America’s Cup that will live long and positively in the memories of all those who take part.”

Stefano Tositti, CEO of BWA Yachting, added, “Through our experience and expertise we look forward to delivering the America’s Cup Superyacht Program, making it the experience of a lifetime for everyone who will join us at this exclusive event.

“BWA Yachting is proud to, once again, be partnering with the America’s Cup Event Authority to deliver the America’s Cup Superyacht Program, this time in beautiful Bermuda – perhaps the perfect setting for superyachts and the America’s Cup to come together again.”

“The exclusive America’s Cup Superyacht Program will bring a stunning number of superyachts to Bermuda, and their owners, guests and crews will be welcomed as part of the America’s Cup family,” explained Laura Esteve, BWA Yachting’s VP Americas. “BWA Yachting is honored to be part of this family and we look forward to providing impeccable services to our elite clients.”

The organisers said, “The original America’s Cup Superyacht Program had 39 berths allocated for superyachts coming into Bermuda from all over the world. Due to overwhelming demand, that number was extended to 50 berths and the total allocation is now very close to being sold out, with just one berth left for a megayacht and an extensive waiting list of superyachts ready to join the action should spare berths become available.”

The America’s Cup Superyacht Program is not just about beautiful yachts watching the action. It also incorporates racing with the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta, being run from 13 – 15 June in conjunction with Boat International. 19 superyachts are already entered, including Adela, the 55 metre superyacht which won the 2013 America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta.

