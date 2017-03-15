Suspects With Stuns Guns Attempt Robbery

On Monday evening, two men got out of a taxi in the Deepdale Road West, Pembroke area when they were accosted by two male suspects who “brandished stun guns and demanded money before making good their escape on foot empty handed.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 3pm on Tuesday, March 14th police received a report of an attempted robbery.

“It appears that around 8:30pm Monday, March 13th two men got out of a taxi in the Deepdale Road West, Pembroke area when they were accosted by two unknown males.

“Apparently the suspects – described as slim, dark complexioned males approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing hooded sweatshirts – brandished stun guns and demanded money before making good their escape on foot empty handed.

“There were no reported injuries and inquiries continue.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

