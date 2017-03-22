Bailey Wins Top Model Worldwide Public Vote

After making it to the finals following two stages of auditions, Bermudian model Alize Bailey has won the Top Model Worldwide 2017 Public Vote Award, receiving the award at an event held in London this past weekend.

Ms Bailey pictured receiving her award in London

“I’m very grateful for all of the support that I received over the past few weeks,” Ms. Bailey told Bernews following her win.

“This past weekend in London, I have had the time of my life and the competition has motivated me to continue to develop my modeling career at an international level.

“Since the competition, a few potential opportunities to continue modeling have arisen, of which I am hoping to pursue,” she added.

Modeling photo of Ms Bailey by Firetog:

