Two Injured & One Arrested In 3 Vehicle Crash

March 22, 2017 | 2 Comments

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and two motorcycle riders were injured after a three vehicle collision in Devonshire yesterday afternoon [March 21], in which the car driver crashed into the two motorcyclists and then struck a traffic island and utility pole.

A Police spokesperson said, “Around 4:45pm Tuesday, March 21st police and first responders attended a reported three vehicle collision on Frog Lane in Devonshire, near the junction with Gymnasium Road.

“It appears that a car being driven along Frog Lane collided with two motorcyclists and then struck a traffic island near the junction with Parsons Road as well as a utility pole, before finally coming to a stop.

“The injured riders, a 45-year-old Sandys parish man and a 34-year-old Devonshire man were transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment and later discharged.

“The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Smith’s parish man, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and subsequently released on police bail pending a court appearance in due course.

“Traffic diversions were in effect while the relevant police personnel processed the scene. BELCO personnel responded to repair the damaged utility pole and the three damaged vehicles were eventually towed away.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (6)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (7)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (8)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (9)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (4)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (5)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (1)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (2)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (3)

Frog Lane Montpelier road Collision Bermuda, March 21 2017 (10)

Comments (2)

  1. Unbelievable says:
    March 22, 2017

    I saw this after it happened. could not for the life of me figure out what had taken place, with vehicles scattered so far apart, and utility pole down. I hope the two Gentlemen have a 100% recovery. God speed.

  2. sage says:
    March 22, 2017

    Fantastic example of Bermudas' drug of choice at work, plowed over two bikes and kept going until telephone pole foiled his escape. At least this won't get him on the stop list.

