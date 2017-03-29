Truck Crashes, Overturns, Two Women Injured

Emergency services responded to a collision in Southampton at approximately 11.30pm tonight [March 29] which resulted in an overturned truck and two female occupants being injured.

An initial fuel leak from the overturned truck was dealt with by Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel, and a nearby property was also damaged.

Police Media Relations Manager Robin Simmons said, “Around 11:30pm Wednesday, March 29th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel were dispatched to a reported single vehicle truck crash on South Road in Southampton near the junction with Dolphin Ridge.

“Details regarding circumstances of the crash are limited at this time, but the truck involved ended up ‎over an embankment.

“Apparently the female driver and female passenger sustained injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time and were taken to hospital via ambulance.

“An update on their conditions will be provided in due course. An initial fuel leak from the overturned damaged truck was dealt with by Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel. A nearby property was also damaged.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses to this crash should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

