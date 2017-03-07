Women’s Day Walk: “Be Bold For Change”

From 12 to 1pm on March 8th, Bermuda will celebrate International Women’s Day and raise awareness of Women’s Rights with a peaceful one mile walk.

The walk will begin at City Hall at noon, and be lead through Hamilton by police escort, ending in Par-La-Ville park. A brown bag lunch will be available for purchase for $10 from Bulli Social, and proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Centre.

A spokesperson said, “This year’s UN International Women’s Day theme is #beboldforchange. The World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap won’t close entirely until 2186.

“Around the world, International Women’s Day is an important catalyst and vehicle for driving greater change for women and moving closer to gender parity.

“Everyone is encouraged to come join in this year’s event and share ideas on how we can make a difference in Bermuda, contributing towards #planet5050. The event is organized by the Bermuda Women’s Day Committee and Ernst & Young, largely known for their workplace initiatives for gender equality, is the main sponsor.”

