Video: Interview With Finance Minister On Budget
Finance Minister Bob Richards sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, where he discussed the 2017 Budget.
Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Minister Richards spoke about various aspects of the Budget, including the national debt, the reaction to the Budget, payroll tax and more. If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio from the interview in the podcast section of the Bernews app.
The 49-minute live video replay is below:
So, our exempt companies have to fix our debt? That is what he is saying. Goodbye!
Where is our responsibility as Bermudian Citizens...is now the time to implement an income tax to get rid of our debt? Of course not, because if that was suggested by the OBA they would not get re-elected.
So, it is easier to hit the exempt companies, but guess what, if they leave for lower cost jurisdictions THEN we are going to know what DEBT is!