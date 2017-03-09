Video: Interview With Finance Minister On Budget

Finance Minister Bob Richards sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, where he discussed the 2017 Budget.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Minister Richards spoke about various aspects of the Budget, including the national debt, the reaction to the Budget, payroll tax and more. If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio from the interview in the podcast section of the Bernews app.

The 49-minute live video replay is below:

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos