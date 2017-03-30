Video: PLP On Review Report On Protest/Police

[Updated] Following the release of the Peer Review Report, which was prepared by an officer seconded to the UK’s National Police Coordination Centre, Opposition Leader David Burt said that “if they coordinated anything, it was to be complicit in the lack of disclosure on the pepper spraying of citizens on that fateful day.”

“This is insulting to those who were there; insulting to those who were pepper sprayed and insulting to all Bermudians who simply want the truth,” Mr Burt said, adding that “the report leaves us with more questions than answers.”

The Opposition Leader also said that “the Peer Review hasn’t got to the bottom of exactly what was communicated between the Premier, the Commissioner of Police, Government House and the Speaker of the House.”

Mr Burt’s statement follows after the release of the Peer Review into the police actions during the protest on December 2, 2016; as well as news that Court summonses have been served on some people, including BPSU President Jason Hayward.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mr. Burt said, “Since the events of December 2nd, 2016, we have been resolute in our call for an independent investigation into what the Premier called ‘violence against our citizens’. In spite of opposition, the ducking of questions, the silence on others and the withholding of information, we held out hope.

“We hoped that the sunshine of public scrutiny would reveal exactly what happened. Sadly, that hope diminished with the release of the Peer Review Report on Tuesday by the UK’s National Police Coordination Centre.

“If they coordinated anything, it was to be complicit in the lack of disclosure on the pepper spraying of citizens on that fateful day. The report leaves us with more questions than answers.

Mr Burt said, “The Peer Review Report tells us three things: Firstly, that the Governor, the OBA and the Speaker of the House are willing participants in a political cover-up.

“I remind everyone that the aim of the review was to ‘assess the planning and response to the protest, and to review the tactics used.’ Pepper spray was the response. Pepper spray was the tactic – the Police themselves told us so. Yet we read nothing in the Review about it.

“This is insulting to those who were there; insulting to those who were pepper sprayed and insulting to all Bermudians who simply want the truth. It was the Premier himself who said he wanted an investigation to reveal ‘what happened and why.’

“Well, Mr. Premier, you may know what happened, but we, the people, don’t. You have failed in your responsibility to ensure that the full facts – not selected ones – were revealed. The Premier’s silence since this report was released speaks volumes.

“Secondly, the Peer Review hasn’t got to the bottom of exactly what was communicated between the Premier, the Commissioner of Police, Government House and the Speaker of the House.

“Only after our Party’s Parliamentary Questions did we finally get an admission from the Premier that he spoke with the Commissioner at least six times just prior to the pepper spraying. Yet, the Peer Review talks in mysterious terms about the ‘Platinum Level’ public order command and how the Commissioner engaged with ‘senior stakeholders.’

“Well, if one of those senior stakeholders was the Premier, we’d like to know because for two months he was very reluctant to tell the country that he spoke with the Commissioner. In fact, in December, he denied it. This is now all the more critical. Why?

“The Peer Review Report states, ‘Given the pressure the [Police] command team were undoubtedly feeling.’ Pressure from whom we ask? We now know the Premier spoke with the Commissioner six times and the final time was just minutes before the pepper spray. The Premier has never revealed what he spoke about or what demands he placed on the Police. He simply refuses to say.

“The Review fails at this first hurdle and no-one reading it a month from now, a year from now, a generation from now will ever know about the pepper spray. They will never know about the Premier’s role – he isn’t even mentioned. It’s as if the Premier and pepper spray didn’t exist on December 2nd. Like they never happened.

“Further, this report indicates that the Speaker of the House cancelled the sitting of the House, only to change his mind after telling the police that the session was cancelled. Why did the Speaker of the House change his mind?

“Given the Speaker is supposed to be free from influence of the Government, who exactly did the Speaker discuss this cancellation with and why the change.

“The third thing the Review tells us is how asleep at the wheel the Premier, as former Minister of National Security and Minister Baron have been. Delegated authority for the Police budget, Police training, Police equipment and the general organization of the Police rests squarely on their shoulders. Training, as the report attests, was seriously neglected. The Premier and Minister cannot duck the fact that successive training budgets were cut.

“The Police have not received the budget they required to keep their training and skills to the required level. Officers on the day knew it; the Commissioner knew it; the Ministers knew it; the public suspected as much, and now we all know.

“The Premier, Minister and their OBA Government cannot claim this has come as a surprise. They neglected to heed the call of the 2014 National Security & Defence Review which identified the importance of maintaining public order training – for public safety’s sake. They failed.

“In other jurisdictions someone accepts responsibility and resigns, but in this instance the Commissioner, Speaker, Premier and Minister do not think they bear any responsibility for what took place.

“I am not going to call for their resignations today, as there are many who should have long since tendered those resignations, but it seems that all are comfortable to be complicit in covering up the facts in what took place that day.

“This report says is it not redacted, but it is clear that fundamental information has been deliberately omitted from this report. How can a report that states that riot shields would have been ‘wholly inappropriate’ is completely silent on whether or not pepper spray should have been indiscriminately deployed against peaceful protesters?

“Though the intent of this press conference is to comment on the ‘Peer Review Report’ I cannot ignore that fact that at the same time as the release to this report many of our citizens have been served with summons for indictable offences relating to what took place on December 2nd.

“This is despite a report that said the police erred, and a report that confirms the Speaker of the House told the police that the sitting of Parliament was cancelled, and numerous citizens being subjected to violence by police.

“The fact is that persons who were violently pepper sprayed by police have now been attempted to be criminalised by the Government. The DPP is supposed to be independent, so I will ask members of the media to call the Premier, and the Minister of National Security, and ask them if the support the police action to criminalise their citizens.

“I encourage the media to ask them if they are troubled that this report is silent on the appropriateness of the use of pepper spray. I challenge you to find the Premier who is normally not afraid of cameras and ask him if he requested the Speaker of the House that Parliament would sit after the Speaker decided to cancel Parliament.

“Whoever made the call to insist that Parliament sat that day is responsible for the actions that took place, and that person needs to consider their position and do the right thing by the people of this country.

“Finally, in closing, the Bermuda Progressive Labour Party will not stand by while persons who answered our call to stand for transparency are made into criminals for exercising their democratic rights. Anyone who has been served with a summons, I urge you to contact us at PLP Headquarters by phone at 292-2264 or by email at info@plp.bm”.

Update 6.52pm: In response, Premier Michael Dunkley said, “Once again the Opposition Leader is spreading misinformation and alternative facts for political purposes.

“I have not been silent on this matter, as he said. I spoke to the people of Bermuda the night of Dec 2nd, as he did not say.

I held a press conference early the following week, as he did not say, answering questions there, and then repeatedly in the House of Assembly.

“Bermuda is best served by sticking to the facts, so let’s do that.

“For the record, I did not nor did any of my colleagues instruct the Bermuda Police Service at any time on Police operations and tactics. The Police Commissioner confirmed as much by stating at the time that no order came from the Governor or the Speaker or the Premier.

“Indeed, the Commissioner told Bermuda that day that “The only people who can instruct police officers to use lawful force is police officers.”

“Mr. Burt wants to raise doubts about the day because he believes it works for him politically. And he’s willing to cast responsibility for the events in every direction but his own. It’s gutter politics. Bermuda deserves better.

“Finally, it goes without saying that Government MPs all wished the House to be in session that day or any day to progress the people’s business, and we are aware that a decision on a sitting is the responsibility of the Speaker.”

