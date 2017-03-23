Two Hour Video: ‘Reaching Back To Go Forward’

March 23, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Department of Community and Cultural Affairs held a panel discussion this evening [March 23] with the theme, “Reaching Back to Go Forward.”

Held at the Bermuda College, the panelists included Ms. Kristin White, Mr. Craig Simmons, Dr. Lewellyn Simmons and Mr. LeVar Bassett, while Dwayne Caines served as the moderator.

The panelists spoke on “entrepreneurship, the opportunities and limitations of Bermuda’s economics, how to learn from our economic mistakes and move forward, and cultural industries and entrepreneurship in the context of black-owned businesses and their legacies.”

The 2-hour live video replay is below:

  1. wondering says:
    March 23, 2017

    This is our problem. We keep looking back first instead of looking far forward. What has happened and continues to happen to us is well documented and all too often rehashed with no progression except the same book with a new cover.

    Come on my people! Get on the train that moves forward and stop place people for fools....

  2. wondering says:
    March 23, 2017

    It is like a dead horse........we keep having the same conversation.

