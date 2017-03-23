Two Hour Video: ‘Reaching Back To Go Forward’

The Department of Community and Cultural Affairs held a panel discussion this evening [March 23] with the theme, “Reaching Back to Go Forward.”

Held at the Bermuda College, the panelists included Ms. Kristin White, Mr. Craig Simmons, Dr. Lewellyn Simmons and Mr. LeVar Bassett, while Dwayne Caines served as the moderator.

The panelists spoke on “entrepreneurship, the opportunities and limitations of Bermuda’s economics, how to learn from our economic mistakes and move forward, and cultural industries and entrepreneurship in the context of black-owned businesses and their legacies.”

The 2-hour live video replay is below:

