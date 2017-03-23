Walter Roban On Budget For Police Officers

“Do not be fooled by announcements” that the “budget has been increased to allow for the hiring of new police officers,” as the officers due to be hired are filling vacancies “left unfilled for years because of OBA budget cuts,” Shadow Minister of National Security Walter Roban said, adding that the “OBA Government has reduced the size of the Bermuda Police Service from 560 in 2013 to 518 next week.”

Baron: Govt Increased Budget, Enable Police To Hire 30 More Officers

In discussing the budget for the Bermuda Police Service [PDF], National Security Minister Jeff Baron said, “The staffing level in the BPS has dipped below 400 officers for the first time in many years through a combination of austerity measures and natural attrition.

“In order to prevent the operational strength of the police from falling any further, the Government has increased the budget allocation for police salaries from $38.3M to $39.9M.

“The 2017/18 budget will support 425 officers and 12 cadets. This will enable the police to hire approximately 30 new police officers, half of whom will be locally recruited and half will be recruited from overseas as trained firearms officers to help support the vital armed response role that the police must provide. All of the police cadets will be hired locally.”

Roban: OBA Govt Reduced Size Of BPS From 560 In 2013 To 518 Next Week

Mr Roban said, “Do not be fooled by announcements by Premier Dunkley and his Minister of National Security, Jeff Baron, that the OBA budget has been increased to allow for the hiring of additional, new officers.

“The officers due to be hired are merely filling existing vacancies left unfilled for years because of OBA budget cuts. These vacancies are known as established positions and they were approved by the Legislature many years ago.

“The real facts are that the OBA Government has reduced the size of the Bermuda Police Service from 560 in 2013 to 518 next week. The bottom line is that the Commissioner of Police has struggled to fill Police positions because the OBA has consistently reduced his budget.

“This year’s OBA budget allocates $1.4 million less to the BPS than when first elected on a platform promise of fully funding and implementing crime reduction strategies.

“Today, a key strategy has failed to be implemented. Premier Dunkley has known about Operation Ceasefire for seven years.

“On the eve of the 2012 election then-candidate Minister Baron called the gang situation a ‘national emergency’ and promised that the OBA would urgently introduce Operation Ceasefire. Here we are five years later, more than a dozen murders later, and the Premier and Minister have not fulfilled their election pledge.

“Enough excuses. In other jurisdictions, Operation Ceasefire was introduced in one year and showed results in the next. We call upon the Government to immediately fully implement Operation Ceasefire.

“A PLP Government would not just fully support the implementation of Operation Ceasefire, but ensure key indicators are established to measure its success and allow tailoring for our unique circumstances.

“We are committed to going further by implementing a National Crime Reduction Plan. Among other initiatives, this plan identifies and supports the most at-risk families to make determined efforts to stop, and reverse, the slide of vulnerable young people into a desperate life of gangs, drugs and crime.

“Further, we urge the Government to release the 2016 Annual Crime Statistics, which are normally released within the first six weeks of the year. We are now on the cusp of April and the delay raises questions. The Minister has delegated responsibility in this area and he owes the country an explanation – and the figures, without delay.

“We must ensure that policy makers, the helping agencies and the police themselves are operating with the most current available statistics. Without information, we are all less effective,” concluded Mr Roban.

