Derek Fisher Offering ‘X-Body’ EMS Technology

Fitness instructor Derek Fisher is helping to pioneer a new wave in get fit techniques with a unique body suit.

Mr Fisher is using the Island’s only X-Body which uses Electronic Muscle Stimulation [EMS] technology, originally developed in the former Soviet Union in 1971 by Dr. Y. Kots.

“The reality is that the concept goes back 2,000 years to the use of electric eels in Ancient Rome. The X-Body itself was developed in Hungary several years ago,” said Mr Fisher.

“Its benefits are wide reaching; someone with a frail skeletal structure due to something like osteoporosis, mobility issues, injury rehab, weight loss, elite athletes looking to better activate fast twitch muscles and the busy person who wants to work out, but has limited time in their schedule.”

He added: “With the X-Body, the person still goes through a full range of body-weight exercises such as chest flys, bicep curls, squats and crunches.

“While the target muscle group of the exercise is working, all of the other muscle groups are still working out passively in the background, so it is a whole body workout.”

Mr Fisher was born in Bermuda and grew up in Canada and played sports for most of his life.

“I played soccer as a kid, right up to the First Division, hockey, cross-country running, swimming. After soccer, I pursued cycling and raced for a team.

“I returned to Bermuda and recognized a population that was either obese or aging, both putting a strain on quality of life as well as the health care system.”

As a result, he started Whole-Ly Fit! Personal Training Studio, on Ord Road, where the primary focus is one-on-one personal training focused on the client’s goals, whether it is weight loss, toning, mobility and strength training including post physio strengthening.

“Bermuda has a lot of well catalogued health issues and it is important that people take care of themselves,” said Mr Fisher.

Mr Fisher can be contacted on 232-3481 or email bermudapt@gmail.com.

