20-Year-Old Man Stable In ICU After Collision

The 20-year-old man injured in the car crash on Middle Road in Southampton on Sunday [April 16] remains in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier this morning [April 17th] the 20-year-old man believed to be from Pembroke injured in the car crash that occurred around 2am Sunday on Middle Road in Southampton near the junction with Granaway Heights Road remained in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

“Inquiries continue regarding the circumstances of the crash and witnesses or persons with relevant information should now contact‎ the Roads Policing Unit on 247-1788.”

