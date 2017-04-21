Fireworks Tonight To Mark 35 Days To AC Begins

Today [April 21] marks exactly 35 days until the America’s Cup begins, and to celebrate the 35-day milestone, the America’s Cup is sending 35 fireworks into the night sky over Hamilton Harbour at 8.30pm this evening.

“As part of the milestone celebrations, America’s Cup Village Grandstand tickets for Monday 29th May and Tuesday 30th May will be half price, at just $35. Go here to take advantage of this offer,” the ACBDA said.

“Also, to celebrate today’s 35-day milestone, America’s Cup is sending 35 fireworks into the night sky over Hamilton harbor at 8.30pm tonight, precisely 35 days to the minute before the start of the official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup, on 26th May, 2017.

“From 5.00pm until 8.30pm tonight, Bermuda’s newest America’s Cup store on Front Street near the Hamilton Ferry Terminal also celebrates its official opening with a happy hour.

“The pop-up store is selling all the latest gear from the popular Sail Racing and Oracle Team USA brands in men’s, ladies and children’s styles including hats, tee shirts, sweat shirts and jackets.

“This official America’s Cup shop is housed in a shipping container and features the Gosling’s Dark n Stormy rooftop bar, and it has travelled the world for most of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series events.

The ACBDA said, “With just 35 days to go, a number of important milestones can be celebrated:

“All six America’s Cup teams are now in Bermuda and into their final preparations for the 35th America’s Cup. Practice racing in the America’s Cup Class [ACC] boats is scheduled to continue from 24th to 28th April and that may also signal the first sight of the Kiwi team, Emirates Team New Zealand, on the water at the same time as their competitors

“The build program at the America’s Cup Village in Bermuda continues on schedule with major structures going up every day and with an increasing amount of detail work now taking place in the exciting visitor attractions that will be on offer

“In the Royal Naval Dockyard itself, the home of the America’s Cup Village, the ACBDA [America’s Cup Bermuda] and WEDCO [West End Development Corporation] continue to make excellent progress. All plans are on schedule for the enhancements to a range of vital facilities and building works to the area that will soon play host to America’s Cup fans

“Tickets are selling out for several of the spectator experiences available here, especially in the Grandstand which is sold out on 17th / 18th and 24th / 25th June. There, the shaded comfort, drinks and snacks that are available to buy from the dedicated bar or from servers in the Grandstand and the unrivalled views of the racecourse finish line are proving hugely popular with America’s Cup fans

“The competition for the oldest trophy in international sport starts its 35th edition on the Great Sound in Bermuda at 5.00pm on Friday 26th May. The first day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the official Opening Ceremony will take place that day from 8.30pm in the America’s Cup Village.

“On 26th May the Defender of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, led by Jimmy “Pitbull” Spithill who is chasing the ‘threepeat’, three America’s Cup victories in a row, take on Franck Cammas and Groupama Team France in the very first match race of the 35th America’s Cup from 5.00pm.

“Following them, Nathan Outteridge’s Artemis Racing will race the vastly experienced Dean Barker and SoftBank Team Japan, followed by Groupama Team France in action again, this time against young gun Peter Burling who will helm Emirates Team New Zealand.

“Wrapping up day one on the water is Olympic legend Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR who will go head to head with Artemis Racing, looking to build on the two point advantage the British team gained from winning the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series.

“After racing concludes at approximately 7.00pm, attention will turn to the official Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup, taking place from 8.30pm on the main stage in the America’s Cup Village, the bespoke home of all the action in Dockyard.

“An incredible show is planned, celebrating all things Bermuda, and proceedings will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza that will light up the skies over Bermuda as day one concludes. More details about the Opening Ceremony will be announced soon.

“The range of spectator experiences available for day one of racing and the Opening Ceremony and throughout the 35th America’s Cup are available here and include:

“Entrance to the America’s Cup Village, the heart of all the action in 2017 from just $10 for locals

“Grandstand seats, offering unrivalled views of the stadium-style action as it unfolds on Bermuda’s Great Sound, all in shaded comfort and with drinks and snacks available to purchase from a dedicated bar

“Official Spectator Boats, enabling America’s Cup fans who want to be on the water to enjoy a front row position right on the edge of the racecourse

“Longtail Lounge hospitality, one of the best VIP experiences in Bermuda, providing relaxed views of the Great Sound in a perfect hospitality setting

“Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, promising a lively atmosphere, delicious buffet lunch and fantastic views of the finish line

“Private Boat Registration, giving boat owners the chance to enjoy all the 35th America’s Cup action from the comfort of their own vessels, right next to the racecourse itself

