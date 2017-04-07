Sunday: Single File Traffic On The Causeway

The Ministry of Public Works advised that from 8am until 5pm on Sunday [April 9] , traffic will be reduced to single file over the Causeway/Longbird Bridge to allow for re-decking works.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of the following upcoming road works:

“On Sunday April 9 from 8am until 5pm traffic will be reduced to single file over The Causeway/Longbird bridge to allow for re-decking works. Traffic should allow extra time due to the expected congestion caused by the works. It should be noted that these works are weather dependant.

The Ministry added, “Members of the public should also be aware of the Bermuda Trifest Sprint Triathlon Bicycle Race taking place on Sunday, April 9th. Traffic information below:

“Traffic Control: The bicycle race will commence on Sunday 9th April at 6am and is expected to be concluded by 1pm. All motorists are requested to use caution in order to avoid collisions with race participants. The race route will be under Police control, and there will be Race Officials on-site to assist with traffic control management. Motorists are asked to follow Race Officials’ instructions. There will also be parking restrictions along the route.

“Roads Closed: There will be roads closed to traffic while the bicycle race takes place. Motorists must give way when directed by Police and Race officials. The roads listed below are closed to traffic but access will be granted to residents by Police or Race marshal during race time.:

Crow Lane – From Front Street to Crow Lane Roundabout.

Corkscrew Hill – From Crow Lane to Middle Road

Middle Road, Devonshire – From Corkscrew Hill to Cavendish Road

Cavendish Road – From Middle Road to Reid Street

Gorham Road – From Bermudiana Road to Woodbourne Avenue

Woodbourne Avenue – From Gorham Road to Pitt's Bay Road

Pitt's Bay Road – From Woodbourne Avenue to Bermudiana

