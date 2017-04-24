Aecon Awards Four Contracts For Airport

Aecon Group announced today that it has awarded four contracts as “part of the preliminary work to build Bermuda’s first purpose-built airport,” with the contracts awarded to Bermuda-Caribbean Engineering Consultants for surveying work, R.A. Murray with Correia Construction for supply and trucking of gravel, D&J Excavation for excavation work, and Aecon [as general contractor] with Correia Construction for pile work.

Aecon said the contracts have been awarded to:

“Bermuda-Caribbean Engineering Consultants Ltd. for surveying work.

“R.A. Murray with Correia Construction for supply and trucking of gravel. R.A. Murray will supply gravel and ship it from Canada and, once it arrives in Bermuda, Correia Construction will load and truck it to the airport. This will involve 27 Bermudians working a 15-hour shift for five days. There will be six shipments throughout the project.

“D&J Excavation for excavation work. D&J will prepare the airport site and access roads and start excavating the foundation of the passenger terminal. This is a three to five-month contract involving 15 Bermudians.

“Aecon [as general contractor] with Correia Construction for pile work. Correia Construction will be unloading piles from the ship onto a barge and transporting them by sea to Marginal Wharf. Correia Construction will also participate in the driving of the piles. This project will involve 10 Bermudians over a five-month period.

D&J Construction with Aecon reps. Back row: [Left to right] William Roberts, Rui Furtado, Dale Beaton, Conor Smyth, Arnold Astwood, JoJo Perez, Graham Smith. Front row: [left to right] Ben Halpin, Manny Furtado



Frank Ross, Executive Advisor, Aecon Group Inc., Infrastructure, says: “We are now beginning to prepare the airport site for ground breaking and we are delighted to award these four construction contracts.

“These initial contracts will create immediate employment for more than 50 Bermudians. We are looking forward to getting started on the project with our Bermudian partners.”

“Starting as early as April 22, Aecon will be unloading materials and begin site preparation work,” the company said.

“The airport will take 40 months to build and will be finished in 2020. Throughout construction, Aecon will notify the public of construction activities that may affect people travelling to the airport.”

