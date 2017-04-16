Airbnb Information Sessions Set For This Week

Airbnb officials arrive in Bermuda this week to present information about growing the vacation rental market on the island. It’s one of the first steps in a Memorandum of Understanding the company signed with the Bermuda Tourism Authority one month ago.

“The Bermuda Tourism Authority entered into a partnership with Airbnb to build on the island’s legendary hospitality, grow the number of vacation rentals and attract more Bermudians into the tourism economy,” said CEO Kevin Dallas.

“This week Bermudians have access to the considerable knowledge of Airbnb, a true global industry leader. This opportunity, afforded to us through the MOU, will benefit existing vacation rental property owners and those looking to enter the space for the first time.”

Information sessions are available in the east, west and central parts of the island over a three-day period. The four sessions are separated between existing and potential vacation rental property owners. Online pre-registration is required.

Information Sessions

Monday, April 17th | 5:00pm – 7:00pm| Potential VRP Hosts | World Heritage Centre, St. George’s

Tuesday, April 18th | 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Potential VRP Hosts | Dalton E. Tucker Primary School, Southampton

Wednesday, April 19th | 8:30am – 10:30am |Current VRP Hosts | Cathedral Church Hall, Hamilton

Wednesday, April 19th | 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Potential VRP Hosts | Cathedral Church Hall, Hamilton

In addition to the Airbnb presentation, the Bermuda Tourism Authority said they “will present its proposed legislative changes to make the vacation rental industry fairer and more attractive to more Bermudian homeowners.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News