‘All Pro Dads’ To Host Breakfast & Discussion
Mt. Zion AME Church and The Department of Education will be hosting ‘All Pro Dads Pancake Breakfast & Panel Discussion’ on Saturday, April 22 from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Fairmont Southampton Hotel.
Their theme for this year is “Beyond Violence & Silence: Strong Fathers, Strong Families = Strong Communities.”
The committee members of All Pro Dads Bermuda Chapter include Rev. Jahkimmo Smith – Pastor Mt. Zion AME Church; Dr. Llewellyn Simmons – Director of Curriculum, Department of Education; Anthony ‘Tony’ Roberts – Chairman All Pro Dads Bermuda; Elwood Lambert – Deputy Chair, All Pro Dads Bermuda; Roger Butterfield – Finance Chair, All Pro Dads Bermuda [retired VP of Retail Banking Bank of Butterfield]; Stanfield Smith – Deputy Finance Chair- Former Principal of Northlands Primary School; and Ross Smith – Trustee Mt Zion – Owner- Construction Facilities Management Ltd.
The All Pro Dads Panel Discussion Topics and Panelists include:
1. ‘How The Law Works For You’
- Panelists: Minister of National Security Jeff Baron; Senior Magistrate, Mr. Juan Wolffe; Mr. Larry Mussenden, Director of Public Prosecutions; Lawyer, Mrs Karen Smith
- Moderator Wayne Caines – 9:30am -10:30 am
2. ‘The Development Of You & Your Children’
- Panelists: Mr. Craig Simmons- Bermuda College; Pastor Dean Smith; Dr. Llewellyn Simmons- Dept. of Education; Mr. Chris Crumpler-Principal, Impact Mentoring Academy
- Moderator Dr. Radell Tankard – 10:30am – 11:30am
3. ‘You Are Not Alone – A Community Here For You’
- Panelists: Mrs. Kim Jackson- Director Mirrors Programme; Dr. Sharon Apopa; Mrs Gina Spence- Gina Spence Productions; Pastor Leroy Bean
- Moderator Dr. Llewellyn Simmons – 11:30am – 12:30pm
4. 12:30pm–Wrap Up
Ticket cost $20 for children [18 and under] and $25 for dads, available at Mt. Zion AME Church Sportseller, Washington Mall 27th Century Boutique.
Excellent and Brilliant idea, and may only success come from this and build on the platform that has been given, The panelist in my view is a good line up of people, whom many is already recognized as mentors in our community.
Well done to all that have and will help to make this a success.