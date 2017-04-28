Patient Transferred From ‘Anthem Of The Seas’

The cruise ship ‘Anthem of the Seas’ disembarked a patient in Bermuda for medical reasons on Thursday [April 27], with the patient being transported to the pilot boat before landing on Ordnance Island.

A Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre spokesperson said, “At 7:27am Thursday April 27th, the Duty Officer at the Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre was alerted by a local shipping agent of the need for the cruise ship ‘Anthem of the Seas’ to disembark a patient in Bermuda for medical reasons.

“Local Emergency Services including Marine & Ports pilot boat ‘St. David’ were briefed on inbound Medico, estimated to arrive off the East end of Bermuda around 6pm.

“At 6:05pm the patient was successfully transferred to pilot boat ‘St. David’ and landed ashore at Ordnance Island, for onward transfer to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. ‘Anthem of the Seas’ continued its journey from Saint Kitts to Bayonne, New Jersey.”

Read More About

Category: All, News