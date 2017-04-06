New Regulatory Authority Fee On BELCO Bills

As of April 1st, 2017, BELCO is required to pay a Regulatory Authority Fee in the amount of $0.00475 per kilowatt-hour sold, and a result, “all bills with meter reading dates from April 1st, 2017 will now include a new recovery fee, titled Regulatory Authority Fee, based on the above-stated rate.”

The company said, “BELCO would like to advise its customers that in accordance with the recently enacted Electricity [Regulatory Authority Fees] Regulations 2017, as of April 1st, 2017, BELCO is required to pay a Regulatory Authority Fee in the amount of $0.00475 per kilowatt-hour sold.

“As a result, all bills with meter reading dates from April 1st, 2017 will now include a new recovery fee, titled Regulatory Authority Fee, based on the above-stated rate.

“Additionally, in order to adjust our billing system and ensure the new fee is accurately reflected on customers’ bills, there has been a delay sending out bills with meter reading dates from April 1st.

“We recognize that our customers depend on receiving bills on a regular schedule and are working diligently to get them sent out as soon as possible.

“It should be noted that payment discount dates are based on the billing date, not the meter reading date. Therefore, when bills are ultimately produced and sent out, a new discount date will be assigned.

“Customers who have any questions or concerns should contact BELCO’s Customer Experience Team on 299.2800.”

