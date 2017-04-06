New Regulatory Authority Fee On BELCO Bills

April 6, 2017 | 8 Comments

As of April 1st, 2017, BELCO is required to pay a Regulatory Authority Fee in the amount of $0.00475 per kilowatt-hour sold, and a result, “all bills with meter reading dates from April 1st, 2017 will now include a new recovery fee, titled Regulatory Authority Fee, based on the above-stated rate.”

The company said, “BELCO would like to advise its customers that in accordance with the recently enacted Electricity [Regulatory Authority Fees] Regulations 2017, as of April 1st, 2017, BELCO is required to pay a Regulatory Authority Fee in the amount of $0.00475 per kilowatt-hour sold.

“As a result, all bills with meter reading dates from April 1st, 2017 will now include a new recovery fee, titled Regulatory Authority Fee, based on the above-stated rate.

“Additionally, in order to adjust our billing system and ensure the new fee is accurately reflected on customers’ bills, there has been a delay sending out bills with meter reading dates from April 1st.

“We recognize that our customers depend on receiving bills on a regular schedule and are working diligently to get them sent out as soon as possible.

“It should be noted that payment discount dates are based on the billing date, not the meter reading date. Therefore, when bills are ultimately produced and sent out, a new discount date will be assigned.

“Customers who have any questions or concerns should contact BELCO’s Customer Experience Team on 299.2800.”

Comments (8)

  1. Oh,I see now says:
    April 6, 2017

    I swear they're just making $h!t up to get our money now.

  2. Belco doesn't pay the fee! says:
    April 6, 2017

    Belco collects the fee from the customer to pay the Regulatory Authority. The customer pays the fee!

  3. Onion Juice says:
    April 6, 2017

    April Fool

  4. Jim Bob says:
    April 6, 2017

    Just when we thought bills were supposed to be getting cheaper!! I would like to know the total amount that this will raise and will the full amount be going to the regulatory authority?

  5. BTuck says:
    April 6, 2017

    $3.5m for the RA to run? What do we get from this?

  6. have some backbone says:
    April 6, 2017

    Bermudians, get this crazy government OUT. oba, and ALL portions of management in this country sit regularly and discuss the best ways to silence Bermudians.
    This was done while the P.L.P. was in power. That is why sooo many nasty and calculating agendas have been implemented, SO SWIFTLY!.
    If Bermudians stand TOGETHER, WE WILL CRUSH THIS ATROCIOUS MONSTER.

  7. hmmm says:
    April 6, 2017

    ugh as if we can afford our bills now smh

    • Toodle-oo says:
      April 6, 2017

      Bermuda's tombstone will read ..
      'Here lies the remains of a once lovely island that died because everyone thought there was no end to the money '

