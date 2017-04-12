Bermuda Easter Lilies Sent To The Queen

Following a tradition established many years ago, Bermuda-grown Easter Lilies will be sent to the Queen, with the flowers having left Bermuda on Tuesday evening’s British Airways flight.

A spokesperson said, “The Governor, Mr John Rankin CMG, participated in the annual picking of Easter Lilies for Her Majesty The Queen. This year’s Easter Lilies were grown by Manuel DeSilva Jr [pictured with the Governor] on property which his family has farmed for the last 40 plus years.

“Government House said that Her Majesty’s Easter Lilies travelled on Tuesday evening’s British Airways flight to London and should reach Windsor Castle today.”

