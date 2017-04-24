Bermuda Outstanding Teen Awards Nominees

On Saturday, April 29th, Teen Services will be hosting its annual Outstanding Teen Awards Ceremony at the Greater Heritage Worship Centre in Hamilton, with the ceremony serving to recognize and pay tribute to the island’s exceptional teenagers.

“Thank you to all Outstanding Teen Awards committee members and volunteers. Teen Services could not have done it without you,” a spokesperson said.

“Winners will be announced on Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Greater Heritage Worship Centre on 59 Dundonald Street, Hamilton. Stay tuned and see who are Bermuda’s Best of the Best in 2017!

“Tickets are $35.00 and sold at Teen Services – #4 Happy Valley Road, next to Fort Hamilton. For further information contact Teen Services at 292-4598 or email teenservices@northrock.bm.”

The 2017 Outstanding Teen Awards Nominees follow below [PDF here]:

