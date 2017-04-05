Seven former Bermuda Pacers athletes were inducted into the inaugural Bermuda Pacers Track Club Hall of Fame.

The 2017 inductees include Terrylynn Paynter, Leslie Rookes, Terrance Armstrong, Devon Bean, Jay Donawa, Kavin Smith and Brian Wellman.

The seven started their track careers with the Pacers, before going on to represent Bermuda at numerous prestigious international events.

The Bermuda Pacers Track Club are also celebrating 35 years, and will hold the Hall of Fame event at the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club on April 29th.

